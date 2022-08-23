Woman attacked by bear saved when her dog barks, lures it away from her, officials say

By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont woman who was attacked by a bear on her property was saved by one of her dogs when it lured the animal away from her, according to wildlife officials.

Game wardens said 61-year-old Susan Lee was walking on Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.

Lee tripped and fell and felt pain in her upper left leg, and realized the bear was on top of her and had bitten her, WCAX reported.

That’s when her Jack Russell terrier intervened by barking at the bear and drawing its attention away from Lee. Officials said the bear got off her and focused on the dog instead.

Lee was able to return home with her dogs without seeing the bear again.

She was treated at the hospital for a bite wound on her upper left leg and multiple scratches between 2- and 9-inches long on both her sides. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Fish and Wildlife biologists investigated the attack site but did not find the bear. They believe the bear was a female with cubs, and the attack was likely provoked when Lee and her dogs surprised them.

Jaclyn Conmeau, a bear biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said in a statement there are records of only three prior bear attacks in the state.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” she said. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school
This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from...
‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75