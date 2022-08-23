UP man donates 55 gallons of blood in 40 years

The UP Regional Blood Center celebrated his continued donation efforts Tuesday.
Mark has been saving lives for 40 years.
Mark has been saving lives for 40 years.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years.

Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.

Johnson says donating blood has become part of his routine.

“It’s a way to give back,” said Johnson. “It’s something I can do. It’s something I’ve been doing for so many years its part of me. It became part of me like a routine.”

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of blood products to 13 hospitals across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All blood donations stay in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

3rd Fittest Man in World
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
Michigan veterinarians warn dog owners about parvo
Michigan veterinarians warn dog owners about parvo
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Automation helping McLaren through staff shortage