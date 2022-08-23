LIVE: The sunshine keeps going and how to celebrate a regional favorite sandwich

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shows us the chances of the sun sticking around for the rest of the week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a major announcement from Ford that could impact workers in Michigan, monkeypox is now in all 50 states, staying safe behind the wheel in school zones, and how to celebrate a regional favorite sandwich. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 23, 2022

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1876

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1865

Jackson Record High: 98º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 39º 1920

