Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody

Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A shelter in place order for Eaton Rapids was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

The order had been issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road, Monday.

At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside. They said moving throughout the building or residence is fine, but said no one should be allowed in or out until the all-clear is given.

As of 8:30 p.m., the shelter in place order had been lifted and a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Earlier in the day, News 10 journalists on the scene saw both the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Rapids Police Department. Police were spotted carrying long guns and a negotiator arrived on scene.

The Eaton County Sheriff told News 10 the general public is considered safe as the situation does not involve a random act.

This is a developing story, News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

