New details in Eaton County stand-off that led to lockdown

Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene(WILX/Kristin Welton)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.

Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect over the phone. The suspect told police he was still armed and refused to come out of the home. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Negotiators were then called to assist. The negotiators were able to make and maintain contact with the suspect throughout the day in an effort to gain a peaceful surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody around 8 p.m. He has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Eaton Rapids. His name will be released upon his arraignment.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the incident by the Charlotte Police Department, Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, Michigan State Police K9 teams, the Lansing Police Department, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers.

Sunshine Continues Today