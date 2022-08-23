In My View: Big Ten changes could gut PAC 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reportedly, Oregon is talking to the Big Ten about possible admittance. There’s reason to believe this could happen, along with a few other significant pulls.

The Big Ten Commissioner says further expansion is coming, likely on the West Coast to geographically help USC and UCLA. If that’s the case make room for not only Oregon but Stanford, Cal and Washington.

That to me would gut the PAC 12, and you wonder down the road how that conference could survive with such attrition.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.