In My View: Big Ten changes could gut PAC 12

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reportedly, Oregon is talking to the Big Ten about possible admittance. There’s reason to believe this could happen, along with a few other significant pulls.

The Big Ten Commissioner says further expansion is coming, likely on the West Coast to geographically help USC and UCLA. If that’s the case make room for not only Oregon but Stanford, Cal and Washington.

That to me would gut the PAC 12, and you wonder down the road how that conference could survive with such attrition.

More: In My View

