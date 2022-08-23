More Greg Norman Info Revealed

-ATLANTA (AP) - Greg Norman tried to start a world tour in 1994 only for the PGA Tour to quash the movement and steal his idea. And now details have emerged from a private players-only meeting last week. They raised the concept of playing a series of big tournaments with small fields and rich purses. It sounds like the Saudi-funded LIV Golf that Norman is running. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says the meeting’s value goes deeper than the details. Most telling was how the 23 players at the meeting are taking ownership over the future of the tour.

