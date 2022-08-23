Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 143

Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 143
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state now has 143 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Mid-Michigan’s monkeypox cases have gone up by one with a new case in Livingston County.

As of Tuesday, there are 14 counties in Michigan with monkeypox cases. The majority of cases are in Metro Detroit.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

CountyCases
Ingham5
Ionia1
Jackson1
Livingston2

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Your Health: Fixing a premature birth problem
heart health pulse heart beat generic
Your Health: Artificial intelligence and heart failure
Amarillo Environmental Health Department reducing and combating mosquitoes
Your Health: Mosquito-proof clothing
Sparrow Health introduces therapy dog trading cards