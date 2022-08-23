Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Peeper now holds the title as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’ in the 65 and older division.

He recently competed at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin to earn him this title.

He thanks his coach at Redemption Fitness in Holt for pushing him the last two years.

Check out the video how he was able to capture such a title.

