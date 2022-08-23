Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

Teen driver was uninjured in crash, police say
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County.

According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.

Michigan State Police dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was wearing his seatbelt at the time. He was not injured in the crash.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seek man in retail fraud investigation
City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills