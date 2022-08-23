Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck.
The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park.
Organizers said the festival provides a platform for food vendors and merchandise sellers.
The family-friendly event features a stage for musical acts, live entertainment, pro-wrestling, giveaways, contests and more.
There will also be a VIP beer and wine tent.
Organizers said there is a limited number of wing-sampling tickets available. You can get advance tickets on the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival’s official website here.
