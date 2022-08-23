Meridian Township police seek man in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3495).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3495).

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills