Mason Public Schools get $75,000 funding boost from community donations

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Public schools in Mason will receive a $75,000 boost in funding thanks to donations from the community.

Tuesday, the Mason Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) announced the donation to Mason Public Schools’ administrators and principals for programs across the district. The MPSF raises money from the community toward expanding opportunities for learning at Mason Public Schools.

The funding was raised by the community during the foundation’s two main events. In 2022, MPSF held its Commercial Bank Red Carpet Gala on April 23 and the Commercial Bank 5K on May 6, during which the nearly $80,000 was donated.

“The MPSF recognizes that the quality of education available to students is an essential factor in maintaining a strong community and creative productive, successful citizens,” foundation representatives wrote in a release. “This investment in our youth, today, will create a better tomorrow for our community, our nation, and our world. With that, the MPSF was pleased to present the $75,000 in donations to the Mason Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 22.”

Mason High School and Mason Middle School each received $12,500. Harvey Education Center, Alaeidon Elementary, Steele Elementary, North Aurelius Elementary and Mason Special Education each received $10,000.

MPSF wrote, “This support to our schools was made possible because of the incredible generosity and support of local residents, businesses and community organizations. Without their contributions the MPSF could not have made this significant donation to the schools.”

