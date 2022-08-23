Man hiding in port-a-potty pleads guilty to bank robbery

A 52-year-old man found hiding in a port-a-potty in a Detroit-area hotel parking lot has pleaded guilty to bank robbery
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 52-year-old man found hiding in a port-a-potty in a Detroit-area hotel parking lot has pleaded guilty to bank robbery.

Charles Woolery appeared Monday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit said.

A man wearing a facemask handed a note to a teller at a Dearborn bank on March 2. The note demanded that the teller “smile” and put money in a bag or the man would “kill everyone,” according to court records.

The man also gestured to his hip as if he was armed with a weapon. He fled with $1,690. Dearborn police later arrested Woolery after officers searched the portable toilet.

The stolen money also was recovered.

“This case shows that violent criminals can run, but they can’t hide no matter where they may go,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a release.

Woolery is expected to be sentenced Dec. 19.

