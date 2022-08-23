Los Angeles Angels For Sale

Fans enter Angels Stadium before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston...
Fans enter Angels Stadium before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner. Los Angeles is set to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year despite featuring AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Moreno’s announcement comes at a critical moment for the franchise, with Ohtani set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Duramt Staying With Nets
Greg Norman
More Greg Norman Info Revealed
Basketball
ABC To Air Women’s Basketball Title Game
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
New Contract Extension For Saban