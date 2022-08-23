Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead.

We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 23, 2022

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1876
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 39º 1920

