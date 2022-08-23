Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
correction: Linda Vail's end date is confirmed to be February 17.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for the Ingham County Health Department. Linda Vail is stepping down from her position as Health Officer after eight years on the job.
Vail led the health department since 2014. During the height of the pandemic she provided weekly COVID-19 updates to the community, advised local leaders on how they could most safely restart the economy and spoke out against misinformation that contributed to the spread of the disease.
Vail confirmed to News 10 her end date is scheduled for Feb. 17.
