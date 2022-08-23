Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.

Police said a description of a vehicle that had people shooting out of its windows at the residence was relayed to officers in the area.

When officers found a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop, police said five or six people ran from the vehicle on foot. A foot pursuit resulted in the apprehension of two people.

With the help of a K-9 unit and other officers, police said three more suspects were located and apprehended.

Police said five juvenile suspects were arrested on various charges and multiple firearms were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.