Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.

Police said a description of a vehicle that had people shooting out of its windows at the residence was relayed to officers in the area.

When officers found a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop, police said five or six people ran from the vehicle on foot. A foot pursuit resulted in the apprehension of two people.

With the help of a K-9 unit and other officers, police said three more suspects were located and apprehended.

Police said five juvenile suspects were arrested on various charges and multiple firearms were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Ann Emmerich has how to help area shelter cats and kittens
Make An Impact - Ann Emmerich urges help for cats in need
Make An Impact - Meet the rescued pets of David Andrews!
Michigan veterinarians warn dog owners about parvo
Michigan veterinarians warn dog owners of potential new strain of parvovirus
3rd Fittest Man in World
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66