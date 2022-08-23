Family of 7 traveling across country suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

A family of seven was hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. (SOURCE: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro, Jeffrey Bullard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.

The family stopped at a gas station when the five children became unresponsive, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene to detect carbon monoxide using devices. Officials said the devices showed levels of the odorless and colorless gas, and the family was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Center in Sikeston said the family was released from the hospital and expected to survive.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was holding the family’s dog until they were out of the hospital.

The sheriff’s department urged drivers and travelers to ensure their vehicles were regularly maintained and repaired to avoid situations involving carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
3rd Fittest Man in World
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers