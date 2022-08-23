Duramt Staying With Nets

FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks. Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn. That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Greg Norman
More Greg Norman Info Revealed
Basketball
ABC To Air Women’s Basketball Title Game
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
New Contract Extension For Saban
Fans enter Angels Stadium before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston...
Los Angeles Angels For Sale