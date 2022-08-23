Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,414 new cases, 135 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,414 new cases of COVID and 135 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,773 cases per day, a decrease from the average of 3,309 last week.

State totals now sit at 2,751,201 cases and 37,909 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,042 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,004 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 20.26%, a decrease from the 21.25%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 30.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,502200229.9
Eaton County25,527400275.7
Ingham County61,455770259.9
Jackson County38,600558257.7
Shiawassee County15,932217240.7

