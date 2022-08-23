City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson.

Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill

The new bill is streamlined and has space for important information about programs - such as leaf collection and hydrant flushing. There will also be examples of ways residents can minimize water use.

More information on the new format can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.

