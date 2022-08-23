City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills

Customers will begin receiving new bill format August 2023
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson.

Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill

The new bill is streamlined and has space for important information about programs - such as leaf collection and hydrant flushing. There will also be examples of ways residents can minimize water use.

More information on the new format can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seek man in retail fraud investigation