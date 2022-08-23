BWL unveils new power plant in Delta Township

BWL unveils new power plant in Delta Township
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new power plant was unveiled Tuesday by the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

Officials with the utility said the Delta Energy Park Plant in Delta Township will help reduce harmful climate emissions by 80%. It replaced BWL’s coal-fired Eckert Power Station, which is expected to close in by December.

“When it’s a cloudy day and the wind isn’t blowing, this plant will ramp up and supply the energy,” said BWL general manager Dick Peffley. “It fills the gaps.”

It’s the second BWL plant that runs entirely off natural gas. It will also produce more energy, once the Eckert Power Station goes offline.

“Erickson put in its time and has earned the rights of retirement after nearly 50 years of providing power to the region,” said Peffley. “I’m sad to see it go, but proud of what it means to move the company to cleaner energy options.”

