Automation helping McLaren through staff shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staffing shortages have hit the health care industry just as hard as restaurants and other businesses. In response, McLaren Health Care is trying something new.

Using their phone or computer, McLaren patients can directly contact their nurse, allowing medical staff to see which of their patients are doing well and which may need to come back in without playing phone tag. They’ll be able to do that using an automated system.

It used to be that on any given day lead nurse Lauren Vitale would have 100-to-120 patients. Now, she keeps track of 1,700 to 1,800 patients at the same time.

Read: Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

“I monitor the dashboard and all the patient responses everyday,” Vitale said.

It seems impossible, but Vitale is able to monitor 12 times as many patients by using artificial intelligence technology. McLaren’s new system allows nurses to communicate with patients by text, phone or email, and make care decisions based on their responses.

The AI technology helps by asking automated questions, specific for each patient.

McLaren Health System’s Andrea Phillips said, “So if they answer one way it takes them down another path and directs them to a nurse, and if they answer a different way it essentially the system determines that that patient is okay and can wait until Monday for a call.”

The system gives patients the option to indirectly tell their nurse if there’s a problem, and it can help eliminate unnecessary visits.

Lindsey Blost, a recent patient at McLaren, said she thinks this system could alleviate stress for the patient by making those conversations easier to have.

“I think it would be probably pretty convenient,” Blost said. “If they’re talking to their doctor or nurse or something, I feel like they might kind of not be as truthful or just be like ‘oh yeah, everything’s fine.’”

However, experts say patients should know the AI system should not replace 911. That’s still the first option in an emergency.

The pilot phase of the program with COPD and heart failure patients ended this summer. It will now expand to include diabetes, end-stage kidney disease and sepsis.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.