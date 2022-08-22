Your Health: Artificial intelligence and heart failure

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heart failure impacts more than six million adults in the United States, roughly one in 250 people.

It’s important to catch the problem early because when a a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work.

Finding the best route, Googling the answer and facial recognition on our phones are just a few examples of how we use augmented intelligence every single day. It’s now fast becoming the future of health care.

“It’s helping the clinician and in this age of medicine that is highly complex,” said Dr. Jane Wilcox. “There’s so many things to learn.”

Up to 25% of all heart patients have advanced heart failure. Wilcox is a part of a team at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital that is using AI to detect patients at risk.

“Advanced heart failure can be sort of tricky or nuanced to identify and so we’ve created algorithms, using AI, using machine learning to try to find patients, and we found patients successfully,” Wilcox said.

Data science teams are using tens of thousands of data pointes from their data warehouse, which include clinical data and imagining.

“If we can catch patients who are less sick, potentially, they could be a candidate for a clinical trial,” Wilcox said.

The team also used AI to help pinpoint two patients who needed ventricular assist devices, who may not have been helped until it was too late.

“It doesn’t let people fall through the cracks,” Wilcox said.

AI is transforming the way doctors take care of patients, just like it has transformed our daily lives.

