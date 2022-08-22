WATCH LIVE: Mel Tucker press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker gives an update on practice with kick-off for the 2022 season just 11 days away.

Spartans football will open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MSU is currently no. 15 in the preseason AP poll.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.