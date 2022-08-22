WATCH LIVE: Mel Tucker press conference

By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker gives an update on practice with kick-off for the 2022 season just 11 days away.

Spartans football will open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MSU is currently no. 15 in the preseason AP poll.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
WILX Weather Webcast 8/22/2022 Midday
The district was made aware of a bomb threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m.
Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off...
Now Desk: Rain chances linger, and a Spartan making a difference for students