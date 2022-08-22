Vikings Acquire Backup Quarterback

Minnesota Vikings play under the lights
Minnesota Vikings play under the lights
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings say the deal will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season. Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins.

