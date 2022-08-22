‘Thriving again’ - Jackson’s south side to receive multimillion dollar boost

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People who live on the south side of Jackson said they have been lacking in resources since the 1960s.

Now, a large investment of $4.5 million will be used to improve the neighborhood.

“When they do put that back into the community, the south side will be thriving again,” said Nicole Taylor.

Taylor was born and raised on Jackson’s south side. She hopes to open her own business in the area one day and hopes the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority can help make that a reality.

“It will put money back into our communities,” said Taylor. “We can keep our money here. More brick and mortar, I want to see where we can go fax and copy on the south side, more laundry mats.”

The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will aid in developing businesses on Jackson’s south side. Right now, the corridor goes from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the city limits at west South Street and Prospect Street from Fourth Street to Cooper Street.

To help with the food desert that the south side faces, Diane Washington bought four lots of land to help the community get access to fresh free produce.

“I believe it provides a resource for our community that has been so devastated and disinvested in,” said Washington. “Just to help build it up and to make our community work together.”

People like Taylor and Washington have been longing for community development for years. Officials said $4.5 million won’t fix everything, but it’s a start.

“The development plan has several areas that it will be addressing. There’s infrastructure, in terms of needs for products, services, and demands,“ said city of Jackson Chief Equity Officer John Willis.

Willis wants to see it expanded because it will help restore the community and give the area more economic development through tax increment financing, which is a geographically targeted economic development tool to stimulate private and public investments in an area that has been designated to need revitalization.

“The (ARPA money will be used for) economic development in the south side community. For example, has been a grocery store so some of those funds will be used to either attract or to build towards a grocery store,” said Willis.

Willis said in addition to a grocery store other buildings like a bank and health clinics are also on their wish list.

He said the city will meet next month to discuss exactly where the funds will go.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.