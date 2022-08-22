Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.