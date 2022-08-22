Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

Incident was investigated and cleared without concern
(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle
(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made

According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while their parents were inside a store at Tanger Outlets in Howell.

The Sheriff’s Office said that there was a second hand report that was made by store personnel and children had left the area before deputies arrived. The incident was originally reported as a kidnapping, but authorities insist that no kidnapping attempt was made and that the parent was not concerned enough about the situation to make a report.

