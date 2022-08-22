Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made

According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while their parents were inside a store at Tanger Outlets in Howell.

The Sheriff’s Office said that there was a second hand report that was made by store personnel and children had left the area before deputies arrived. The incident was originally reported as a kidnapping, but authorities insist that no kidnapping attempt was made and that the parent was not concerned enough about the situation to make a report.

