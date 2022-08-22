Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road.

“Residents on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids should shelter in place due to a police situation,” police said.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside. They said moving throughout the building or residence is fine, but said no one should be allowed in or out until the all-clear is given.

News 10 journalists on the scene saw both the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Rapids Police Department on the scene. Police were spotted carrying long guns and a negotiator has arrived on scene.

No word yet on what the inciting incident was that called police to the area, but a representative of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said the expect to provide an update for the public in the afternoon.

This is a developing story, News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

