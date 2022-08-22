In My View: Top area opening games

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s high school game week, watch Friday night Frenzy both Thursday and Friday this week at 11:15 for opening week scores and highlights.

The top area games find Haslett vs. DeWitt at Michigan Stadium, Sexton vs. Everett in a crosstown showdown, Okemos at Mason, Okemos with a new coach hoping to end a 23-game losing streak and Waverly at state champ Lansing Catholic.

These are among the opening games with plenty of storylines, typical for the first week of the new season.  Enjoy like we will all this fall.

More: In My View

