MSU hosts Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza for returning students

(WILX/Matt Schmucker)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University and, for their Fall Welcome event, their Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will be returning to downtown East Lansing.

The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 29 on Grand River Avenue. The Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza was first hosted in 2021 as a way for business owners and community members to welcome students to back to East Lansing.

Read: Michigan National Guard hosts ‘Honor the Fallen’ tribute event at the State Capitol

New and returning students will be met with a variety of activities on Monday.

According to organizers, there will be, “live music in various spots throughout the downtown, inflatable jousting in the Albert EL Fresco, Zeke the Wonderdog in William B. Sharp Park, a succulent giveaway at the East Lansing Marriott plaza and various artists throughout the downtown, including a caricaturist, body paint artist and cyr wheel spinner. Pretty Jane and the Magazines will be headlining the live music lineup, with a free show from 8-11 p.m. in Ann Street Plaza.”

Students can also participate in a “ExtravaGavenger Hunt,” where students can get to know downtown East Lansing businesses where they will receive a free t-shirt and will be entered in a drawing for prizes.

East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle said they’re expecting a larger crowd this year.

“Last year’s event was a big success and we’re hoping to see an even larger turnout this year,” said Apostle. “The event provides a great opportunity for students to get to know their downtown, while also providing our businesses and community with an opportunity to welcome students to East Lansing and showcase all that downtown East Lansing has to offer.”

DMB Chair Chanelle Crouch said that the Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs by working with local and regional artists for other services being offered on Monday.

If you plan on visiting the Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza, or if you want to learn additional information on the MSU Fall Welcome, visit MSU’s Student Life website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing...
New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

Latest News

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and would you buy $5,000 wine and not drink it?
Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.
Now Desk: Mel Tucker holds press conference with kick-off just 11 days away
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood