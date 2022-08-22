MSU hosts Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza for returning students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University and, for their Fall Welcome event, their Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will be returning to downtown East Lansing.

The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 29 on Grand River Avenue. The Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza was first hosted in 2021 as a way for business owners and community members to welcome students to back to East Lansing.

New and returning students will be met with a variety of activities on Monday.

According to organizers, there will be, “live music in various spots throughout the downtown, inflatable jousting in the Albert EL Fresco, Zeke the Wonderdog in William B. Sharp Park, a succulent giveaway at the East Lansing Marriott plaza and various artists throughout the downtown, including a caricaturist, body paint artist and cyr wheel spinner. Pretty Jane and the Magazines will be headlining the live music lineup, with a free show from 8-11 p.m. in Ann Street Plaza.”

Students can also participate in a “ExtravaGavenger Hunt,” where students can get to know downtown East Lansing businesses where they will receive a free t-shirt and will be entered in a drawing for prizes.

East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle said they’re expecting a larger crowd this year.

“Last year’s event was a big success and we’re hoping to see an even larger turnout this year,” said Apostle. “The event provides a great opportunity for students to get to know their downtown, while also providing our businesses and community with an opportunity to welcome students to East Lansing and showcase all that downtown East Lansing has to offer.”

DMB Chair Chanelle Crouch said that the Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs by working with local and regional artists for other services being offered on Monday.

If you plan on visiting the Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza, or if you want to learn additional information on the MSU Fall Welcome, visit MSU’s Student Life website.

