Mid-Michigan animal shelters give dogs chance to re-write their stories
By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who work in animal shelters do everything they can to care for animals brought to them. This year alone the Jackson Animal Shelter has already had 3,000 animals come through their doors.

Each of them come in with their own stories, but the shelter helps re-write it.

Shawn Lutz is an officer with Jackson County Animal Control. He’s often the first on the scene when Jackson County Animal Control gets a call of an abused of neglected animal. He shows up to the scene, many times witnessing things we couldn’t imagine.

However, that’s where he’s seen the power of forgiveness.

“The ones that come from the saddest story, that come from the saddest situations have the most love to give. You can see it in their eyes,” Lutz said. “They know they’re getting a second chance at life, sometimes a third chance at life.”

Many of the dogs that come to the shelter have to learn how to be adoption ready. Most know how to love, but most also have to learn how to be loved.

That’s something Lydia Sattler, the director of Jackson County Animal Shelter, works on them with.

“Being able to help them overcome their fear and be a great animal that’s a good candidate for adoption, it’s small victories like that everyday that keep up going every other day to keep doing what we do,” Sattler said.

King is a black dog, breed unspecified, who came to the shelter looking to give all the love in the world. He just hadn’t experienced love before, so it took some time getting used to. But now, he’s adoption ready, looking for the perfect home to call his castle.

He gets a second chance at life, He’s not alone. The Jackson Animal Shelter has dozens of dogs and cats that are ready for a forever home.

