Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.

Michigan State Police said the department will never contact an individual requesting bail money in this manner or using this method. Residents to receive these types of calls or messages should simply hang up.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Anyone with questions regarding the situation is asked to contact their closest Michigan State Police Post. The Lansing Post can be reached at 517-322-0675.

