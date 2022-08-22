Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.

Related: ‘Did not come from the Department of Attorney General’ -- Dana Nessel warns of imposter Facebook poster

Michigan State Police said the department will never contact an individual requesting bail money in this manner or using this method. Residents to receive these types of calls or messages should simply hang up.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Read: Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Anyone with questions regarding the situation is asked to contact their closest Michigan State Police Post. The Lansing Post can be reached at 517-322-0675.

