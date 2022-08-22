Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Williamston Community Schools had their first day of school Monday.

While students are walking and biking back to class, the number of pedestrians killed in Michigan has increased in the last two years.

News 10 spoke with Williamston’s Chief of Police, James Wolf, as he works directly with the school district and their crossing guards to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“I do see a lot of people with their cell phones in their hands, and we are writing some more tickets on that.” said Wolf, “The distraction of taking your eyes off the road for even that split second, could be the difference between life and death or an accident”

The American Automobile Association, more commonly known as AAA, surveyed Michigan Drivers during the 2022 summer. Out of the 400 responses they received, 27% admitted to using their phones while driving in active school zones. Another 37% of drivers in Michigan admitted to speeding in active school zones.

Wolf said that even changing the station on your radio while driving could get you a distracted driving ticket.

“There is hundreds of cars and parents trying to drop kids off and getting in and out of there, and you got the school buses. There’s probably a good 15-16 school buses trying to get in there as well,” Wolf said. “It’s very congested and so everybody’s kind of in a hurry. So we have got to all slow down and put our eyes out for those kids and watch out for them.”

The first few weeks of school are the most chaotic ones for pick-ups and drop-offs. This is because it takes a while for everyone to get used to the traffic patterns during the school year.

Until pick-up and drop-off time eventually settle down, it’s important to stay extra focused in school zones.

”I do see a lot of people with their cell phones in their hands, and we are writing some more tickets on that just because the distraction of taking your eyes off the road for even that split second could be the difference between life and death or an accident,” Wolf said.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.