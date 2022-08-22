Michigan clothing nonprofit to expand with federal funding

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan-based nonprofit is going to expand using federal funding, with 74 new jobs anticipated for the state as a result.

The National Garment Nonprofit Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is a nonprofit institute for the sewn trades that was developed to change the way the industry operated. Company representatives said they’re making the US competitive garment makers in the global market.

“The last 30 years has really been a race to the bottom,” ISAIC Board of Trustees Vice President Brenna Lane said on their website. “In a global economy now, an entire garment is made for pennies or just mere dollars. But we know why the cost is so cheap: There’s environmental practices that are terrible. There are human labor practices that are terrible.”

Jennifer Guarino, CEO of ISAIC, said the company trains people in the US to make clothes locally, competing with fast-fashion that relies on international shipping.

“If you want to call your product sustainable, but it’s reliant on people that don’t have sustainable lives, that’s not sustainable,” Guarino said.

ISAIC will expand it’s operations in Detroit, Governor Whitmer announced Monday. The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), with the project expected to generate a capital investment of $500,000 and create up to 74 jobs.

A $259,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund is helping fund the project.

The organization plans to expand its facility in Detroit with new machinery and equipment. The project will involve new advancements for on demand cut and sew needs which can help reduce costs while responding to changing needs in 24 hours.

“This expansion by ISAIC, a national sewn trades nonprofit that regularly partners with Carhartt, will create 74 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Detroit and build on our economic momentum,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I will work with anyone to invest in our hardworking people and innovative businesses so they can thrive. Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing.”

ISAIC partnered with Carhartt and others to grow the industrial sewing trades in Michigan. The project is expected to bring 74 jobs to Detroit residents with future pathways in the industry.

Michele Wildman is Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives for MDEC. Much like what happened with watchmaker Shinola, she said she wants to see Detroit become known for fashion.

“We’re pleased to celebrate ISAIC’s continued growth and look forward to working together to grow, add jobs and provide greater opportunity for Detroit residents,” said Wildman. “We are grateful to the Governor and legislators for the continued support of the Jobs Ready Michigan program. We’re proud to partner with DEGC, the city of Detroit and ISAIC as it builds on Detroit’s manufacturing heritage and innovative spirit and creates a booming fashion hub in the Motor City.”

