Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure.

Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”

The move comes after General Motors received a loan of $2.5 billion for battery plants which was expected to create 5,000 jobs.

“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” said Gilchrist. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

With the expansion comes at least eight additional charging stations at Kroger locations. These include:

Southgate Kroger: 16705 Fort St, Southgate, Mich.

Roseville Kroger: 20891 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Roseville, Mich.

Westland Kroger: 200 Merriman Rd, Westland, Mich.

Lapeer Kroger: 540 S Main St, Lapeer, Mich.

As of 2022, Volta has more than 2,800 charging stations across the United States. The company offers a mobile app for users to search for charging stations nearby and availability.

In April, 2022, Volta received a Michigan Mobility Funding platform grant as well as make-ready rebates from DTE’s Changing Forward program to improve access to EV infrastructure.

Tom Tomczak, Vice President of Electric Sales and Marketing at DTE, said in a press release that he wants to ensure everyone has access to clean energy.

“This partnership is one of the many ways we are working with our state agencies to drive transportation electrification for all,” said Tomczak.

The announcement from Gilchrist also builds off the recent news of vehicle investments, including:

Ford Motor Company investing $2 billion , creating more than 3,200 jobs in plants across Michigan to support electric vehicle manufacturing growth and secure internal combustion engine operations in the state

General Motors investing $7 billion , creating 4,000 and retaining 1,000 jobs, to convert Orion Township assembly plant to build full-size electric vehicle pickups and build Ultium’s third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing

FLO Canadian electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider investing $3 million and creating 133 jobs at its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills

ATESTEO North America, global provider of testing services for electric vehicle drivetrains and components, , global provider of testing services for electric vehicle drivetrains and components, establishing its North American headquarters in East Lansing , investing $27.8 million and creating 46 well-paying jobs

