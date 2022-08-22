Now Desk: Rain chances linger, and a Spartan making a difference for students
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if we still have a chance of showers to kick off the week.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off the court, a college basketball icon and composing legend celebrating their birthdays. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- Partly cloudy skies for most of the day
- MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday
- Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe
- Democrats nominate Gilchrist, Nessel, Benson for reelection
- East Lansing High School field wont be ready in time for season kick off
- Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2022
- Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.