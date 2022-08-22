Now Desk: Rain chances linger, and a Spartan making a difference for students

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off the court, a college basketball icon and composing legend celebra
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if we still have a chance of showers to kick off the week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off the court, a college basketball icon and composing legend celebrating their birthdays. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2022

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer kidnapping plot
The district was made aware of a bomb threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m.
Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off...
Now Desk: Rain chances linger, and a Spartan making a difference for students
Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday
Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday