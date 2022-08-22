Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and a $5,000 bottle of ‘undrinkable’ wine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the chances of rain showers on Monday and through the week.

Plus we talk about what parts of the country are already seeing snowfall, a $22M sportscar with legendary ties, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2022

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875

Jackson Record High: 101º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.