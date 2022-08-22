Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and a $5,000 bottle of ‘undrinkable’ wine

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the chances of rain showers on Monday and through the week.

Plus we talk about what parts of the country are already seeing snowfall, a $22M sportscar with legendary ties, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2022

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923

