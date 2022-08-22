Lansing police seize stolen gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wanted suspect and stolen handgun was recovered overnight Saturday into Sunday in Lansing.

According to authorities, a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of the suspect, the recovery of a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine.

While some states have a limit on how many rounds a magazine can hold, Michigan does not have any law limiting a gun magazine’s capacity. A proposal to limit round capacity was introduced in December, but it has since been referred to committee.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.