Lansing police seize stolen gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

Lansing police recovered a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine overnight Aug. 20-21,...
Lansing police recovered a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine overnight Aug. 20-21, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wanted suspect and stolen handgun was recovered overnight Saturday into Sunday in Lansing.

According to authorities, a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of the suspect, the recovery of a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine.

While some states have a limit on how many rounds a magazine can hold, Michigan does not have any law limiting a gun magazine’s capacityA proposal to limit round capacity was introduced in December, but it has since been referred to committee.

