Lansing police seize stolen gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wanted suspect and stolen handgun was recovered overnight Saturday into Sunday in Lansing.
According to authorities, a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of the suspect, the recovery of a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine.
While some states have a limit on how many rounds a magazine can hold, Michigan does not have any law limiting a gun magazine’s capacity. A proposal to limit round capacity was introduced in December, but it has since been referred to committee.
