Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Lansing on Friday.
At around 11:28 p.m. Friday, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to a residence on Camp Street on reports of a shooting. On arrival they found a 77-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
“Life saving measures were attempted, however the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” LPD said in a release.
Monday, police identified the victim as Abel Gonzalez.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
