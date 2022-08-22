Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing couple will go to trial in a case involving embezzlement from a car dealership, Attorney General Dana Dessel announced Monday.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that Amanda Root, while employed in the accounts payable department at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing, embezzled more than $400,000 from the dealership between 2016 and 2019. She primarily used the money to gamble with her husband, Justin Root, Nessel alleged.

After a review of the evidence, Judge Cynthia Ward found there is enough probable cause to send charges against Amanda Root and Justin Root to Ingham County Circuit Court.

“Neither Mrs. Root nor her husband claimed the additional income on their taxes,” Nessel said.

The couple has been charged with the following felonies in Ingham County’s 54-A District Court:

Amanda Root

Two Counts of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more ;

One Count of Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000

One Count of Embezzlement $20,000 or more but less than $50,000

Four counts of making/permitting a false tax return .

Justin Root

Four counts making/permitting a false tax return.

“I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.”

