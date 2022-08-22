Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case

(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing couple will go to trial in a case involving embezzlement from a car dealership, Attorney General Dana Dessel announced Monday.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that Amanda Root, while employed in the accounts payable department at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing, embezzled more than $400,000 from the dealership between 2016 and 2019. She primarily used the money to gamble with her husband, Justin Root, Nessel alleged.

Read: Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood

After a review of the evidence, Judge Cynthia Ward found there is enough probable cause to send charges against Amanda Root and Justin Root to Ingham County Circuit Court.

“Neither Mrs. Root nor her husband claimed the additional income on their taxes,” Nessel said.

The couple has been charged with the following felonies in Ingham County’s 54-A District Court:

  • Amanda Root
    Two Counts of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more;
    One Count of Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000
    One Count of Embezzlement $20,000 or more but less than $50,000
    Four counts of making/permitting a false tax return.
  • Justin Root
    Four counts making/permitting a false tax return.

“I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.”

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing...
New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

Latest News

Negotiator arrives at Eaton Rapids Shelter in Place scene.
Eaton Rapids shelter in place order issued
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state
Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and would you buy $5,000 wine and not drink it?
Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.
Now Desk: Mel Tucker holds press conference with kick-off just 11 days away