Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways

Motorists in Dallas are greeted with flooding on Monday morning after deluges there. (Source: CASSONDRA ANNA MAE STEWART/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A summer’s worth of rain fell in Dallas in less than 24 hours.

The National Weather Service says the city has gotten more than seven inches of rain since Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads.

The deluge brought flash flooding, and some people had to be rescued overnight.

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Emergency officials say they are responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads, the Associated Press reported.

The water was also entering people’s homes. A woman took to social media to chronicle the water in the apartment she had just moved into.

“OK, Hi internet, I’m freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding. I just woke up. I don’t know should I call 911? What do I do?” Brittany Taylor said.

Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.”

Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

The area averages between seven and eight inches of rain during the summer months of June, July and August, combined.

It comes amid a “flash drought” that has developed over what had been an extremely dry first half of 2022 for the state.

The drought monitor summary said the big storm is essentially erasing the rainfall deficits in Dallas, although large deficits remain for other areas of the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

