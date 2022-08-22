East Lansing’s Patriarche Park to close for renovation project

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New renovations are coming to Patriarche Park in East Lansing.

Crews started demolition Monday on the tennis and pickleball courts. It’s part of a $300,000 project to replace them.

Along with the new courts, other areas of the park will get some improvements.

Construction is expected to last through the end of November and pick up again in the spring of 2023.

More information on the project can be found on East Lansing’s official website here.

