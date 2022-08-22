East Lansing’s Patriarche Park to close for renovation project

Renovations coming to Patriarche Park
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New renovations are coming to Patriarche Park in East Lansing.

Crews started demolition Monday on the tennis and pickleball courts. It’s part of a $300,000 project to replace them.

Along with the new courts, other areas of the park will get some improvements.

Construction is expected to last through the end of November and pick up again in the spring of 2023.

More information on the project can be found on East Lansing’s official website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing...
New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project

Latest News

Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class
Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class
Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class
Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class
Mid-Michigan animal shelters give dogs chance to re-write their stories
Mid-Michigan animal shelters give dogs chance to re-write their stories