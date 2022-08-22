Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing...
New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

Latest News

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and would you buy $5,000 wine and not drink it?
Members of the Indiana State football team console one another after a vigil at Memorial...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death