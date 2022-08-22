Democrats nominate Gilchrist, Nessel, Benson for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Democrat Party officially nominated its statewide candidates during its convention Sunday.

Democrats nominated Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for reelection.

The party also discussed its platform on several issues including education, health care, LGBTQ+ rights, and the economy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she hopes everyone will be able to build off from the last three years in Michigan.

“One group of people who have been leading through incredible crisis and tough leadership and tough times and we are in a stronger position because of the work we have done,” said Whitmer. “We’re making real progress, we have had historic investments in education and announcement when it comes to good paying jobs.”

The Michigan Republican Party will host its nomination convention at the Lansing Center next week. The party will also decide who will run for Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State.

The Michigan GOP told News 10 it is accepting the alternative delegates from Hillsdale County who met in a parking lot. They were not allowed to participate in the Hillsdale County GOP convention.

