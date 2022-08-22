Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue has been added to the growing list of construction projects in Meridian Township.

As of Monday, drivers can no longer turn from northbound Okemos Road to westbound Mount Hope Road. It’s part of an ongoing project to replace the Okemos Road Bridge over the Red Cedar River. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

The project is one of many projects clogging up traffic in Meridian Township.

More details on the Okemos Road Bridge replacement can be found on Meridian Township’s official website here.

