Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction

Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue has been added to the growing list of construction projects in Meridian Township.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

As of Monday, drivers can no longer turn from northbound Okemos Road to westbound Mount Hope Road. It’s part of an ongoing project to replace the Okemos Road Bridge over the Red Cedar River. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

The project is one of many projects clogging up traffic in Meridian Township.

More details on the Okemos Road Bridge replacement can be found on Meridian Township’s official website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
Motorcycle crash
One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing...
New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project

Latest News

Mid-Michigan nonprofit introduces robotic animals to serve as companion pets
Jackson's south side to receive multimillion dollar boost
Jackson's south side to receive multimillion dollar boost
Mid-Michigan nonprofit introduces robotic animals to serve as companion pets
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., jail shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Photo courtesy of ISAIC.
Michigan clothing nonprofit to expand with federal funding