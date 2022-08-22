Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Boyce Elementary in Ionia is closed Monday due to a bomb threat.

In a post on the Ionia Public Schools (IPS) Facebook page, IPS says the district was made aware of a bomb threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m. Law enforcement searched the school with K-9 united and found no credible threat.

IPS agreed that there was no credible threat, but closed Boyce to err on the side of caution and to allow the investigation to continue. All other IPS schools will be open.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the district said. “IPS has zero tolerance for threats of any nature.”

