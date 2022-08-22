Baker Mayfield To Start For Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. Both quarterbacks are expected to play Friday night in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

